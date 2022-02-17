11,080 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 3.4% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE:MS traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 313,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,771,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

