$121.03 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report $121.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $123.70 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $108.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $531.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.40 million to $537.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $596.98 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 356,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,667. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

