14,489 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 103,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.
In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $770.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
