$146.53 Million in Sales Expected for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) to announce $146.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $147.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $625.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,883,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,948,000.

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,842. Udemy has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.