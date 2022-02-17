1,494 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,703. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

