15,900 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of SJW Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SJW Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

