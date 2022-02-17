$16.91 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce sales of $16.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.88 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $69.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 billion to $70.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.75 billion to $72.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner's insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

