$163.83 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $163.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $161.65 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $628.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.50 million to $630.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $658.23 million, with estimates ranging from $641.35 million to $675.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

