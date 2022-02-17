163,721 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000. Enbridge makes up about 3.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $1,342,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 114,658 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 582,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 224,088 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 84,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.