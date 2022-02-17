180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Up 6.4%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.48. 345,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 441,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43.
In other 180 Life Sciences news, COO Quan Anh Vu acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James N. Woody acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $53,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,721 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNF)
180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.
