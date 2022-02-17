180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Up 6.4%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.48. 345,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 441,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43.

In other 180 Life Sciences news, COO Quan Anh Vu acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James N. Woody acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $53,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,721 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 104.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

