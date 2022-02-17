$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

NYSE AVY opened at $184.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $168.47 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 367,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.