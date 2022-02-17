-$2.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will announce earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($3.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($12.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.92) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLX Energy Services.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.56) earnings per share.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 647,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.67. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 134.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.