$217.44 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to announce $217.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Life Storage posted sales of $166.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $780.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.83 million to $796.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $943.25 million, with estimates ranging from $871.20 million to $987.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Storage.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

LSI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. 381,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,897. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $154.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,685,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

