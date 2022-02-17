21,800 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIDI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $18,468,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $4,412,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of DIDI stock opened at 4.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is 7.13. DiDi Global Inc. has a 12 month low of 3.33 and a 12 month high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

