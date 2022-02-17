2,212 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $168.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.62.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

