22,298 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

