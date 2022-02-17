2,330 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,126,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

