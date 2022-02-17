24,801 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Bought by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,801 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 30.7% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 27,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,341. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

