26,300 Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,482,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,652,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,784,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

IPAXU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.