$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will post $3.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $8.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $112.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.20 million to $30.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.02 million, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

CARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $561.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.03. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 237,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 163.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,107.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 83,544 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

