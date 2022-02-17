$3.71 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LYB stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.95. 1,297,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,865. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

