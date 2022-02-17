$319.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post $319.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the lowest is $299.58 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 382,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,068. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

