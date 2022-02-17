3,626 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.