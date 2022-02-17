3,626 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 75.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WNS stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48.
Several analysts have commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
