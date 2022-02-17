$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $382.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.07 million and the highest is $383.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $281.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.96.

HubSpot stock traded down $13.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $542.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,368. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.99 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,218 shares of company stock valued at $17,007,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.