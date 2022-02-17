471 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $508.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $562.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.