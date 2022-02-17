$5.87 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post earnings of $5.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.95 and the lowest is $4.46. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings per share of $8.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $19.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.20 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.61 to $18.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.62. 1,148,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,198. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.99 and a 200 day moving average of $289.21.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,362,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.