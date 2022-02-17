55,000 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Bought by Twin Securities Inc.

Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Nuance Communications accounts for 1.8% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,290. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -614.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,347,474 shares of company stock valued at $74,178,665 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

