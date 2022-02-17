5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FPLSF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

