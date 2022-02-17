606 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after buying an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $330.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.43 and a 200-day moving average of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.60 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

