66,807 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 66,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

