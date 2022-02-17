66,831 Shares in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Trevena by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRVN. StockNews.com upgraded Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Trevena, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.51.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

