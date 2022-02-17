6,771 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth approximately $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,232,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

