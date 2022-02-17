706 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 706 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

COO opened at $401.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.05 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

