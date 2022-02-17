75,000 Shares in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $297,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000.

Shares of ALPAU opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

