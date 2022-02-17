8,885 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $76,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,316,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,088,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

