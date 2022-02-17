897,111 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 897,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.40. 170,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,806. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

