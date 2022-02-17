9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.68 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

