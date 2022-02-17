9,305 Shares in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $299,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 113.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 122.5% in the third quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.