9,360 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 29.1% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 312,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

