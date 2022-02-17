a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the January 15th total of 814,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 113,144 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AKA opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.