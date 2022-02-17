Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €35.10 by Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €35.10 ($39.89) price target from Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.68 ($31.45).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

ETR:ARL opened at €28.00 ($31.82) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €18.70 ($21.25) and a 52 week high of €30.20 ($34.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -34.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.20.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.