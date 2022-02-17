ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Up 61.1% in January

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. 153,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,446. ABB has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,070,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.