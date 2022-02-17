AbbVie Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.41 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

AbbVie has increased its dividend payment by 44.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $145.04. 184,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,405,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

