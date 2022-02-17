Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.55.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
