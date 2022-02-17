Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of FCO opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.48% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

