Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 189.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,540,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

