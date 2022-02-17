ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 10,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.