Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ACU opened at $32.97 on Monday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.
About Acme United
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.