Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ACU opened at $32.97 on Monday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

