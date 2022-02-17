Acumen Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stewart Information Services (TSE:STC)

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (TSE:STC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at C$17.01 on Monday. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of C$16.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.95.

Stewart Information Services Corporation is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, Stewart offers the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.