ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,188,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 340,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

